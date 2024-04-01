Al Jazeera, da Netanyahu 'menzogne gravi e ridicole'
epa06128367 (FILE) - Employees of Al Jazeera satellite channel work at their Jerusalem bureau, Israel, 14 June 2017. Al Jazeera on 06 August 2017 said Israel's communication minister Ayoub Kara at a press conference said he had made a request to cancel the credentials of Al Jazeera journalists and shut down Al Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem. Israeli media reported 14 June 2017 that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then had decided to consider the closure of the station's offices. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
DOHA, 02 APR - La tv del Qatar Al Jazeera ha definito "menzogne gravi e ridicole" le ragioni menzionate dal premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu per mettere al bando l'emittente in Israele. Netanyahu aveva affermato che "Al Jazeera ha danneggiato la sicurezza di Israele, ha partecipato attivamente al massacro del 7 ottobre e ha incitato contro i soldati dell'Idf", definendola "canale terrorista".
