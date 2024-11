Al Jazeera, 3 operatori World central kitchen uccisi a Gaza

epa11653516 Chefs from the World Central Kitchen organization prepare food for those affected by Hurricane John, in Acapulco, Mexico, 10 October 2024. World Central Kitchen, run by Spanish chef Jose Andres, is delivering 35,000 meals a day to communities in Guerrero, a state in southern Mexico, in the wake of the ravages of Hurricane John, which hit the south of the country more than two weeks ago. EPA/David Guzman