Aiuti ai palestinesi, Gb riprende finanziamenti all'Unrwa

epa11480495 Visual artist Ilham Al-Astal, 28, a displaced Palestinian from Khan Yunis camp, stands among her paintings near her destroyed home, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 15 July 2024. Through art, Ilham depicts the suffering of displaced people, highlighting events and scenes from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD