Air India sospende i voli da e per Tel Aviv fino all'8 agosto

epa09712520 An Air India passenger plane flies over the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, 27 January 2022. Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's, on 27 January initiated the process to take over the Air India and put Tata Group’s nominees on a new board of directors of the airline. Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting in New Delhi earlier in the day. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI