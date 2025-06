Aiea, due siti produzione centrifughe distrutti in Iran

epa08111610 (FILE) - A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, southern Iran, 21 August 2010 (reissued 08 January 2020). According to media reports on 08 January 2020, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit at a depth of 10km, near the city of Borazjan, Iran, on 08 January 2020. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The quake occured near the Bushehr nuclear plant. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH