Afp, uditi colpi di artiglieria pesante a Goma

epa11850513 Victims of fighting between the M23 rebels and the Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) sit in a corridor in Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 24 January 2025. A Congolese military governor was killed by rebels from the Rwanda-backed M23, as confirmed by an army spokesperson. EPA/NADAA KAHASHY