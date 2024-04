Afghanistan: le donne imprenditrici resistono tra le difficoltà

epa11216502 Shukrieh Ahmadi, the woman in charge of a herbal pharmacy, talks to a patient at her clinic in Herat, Afghanistan, 06 March 2024 (12 March 2024). A woman in Herat has established a center for the production of herbal medicines. Herbs are collected, processed, and packaged along with various medicinal plants sourced from Herat. The botanical center also conducts educational seminars on botany. The manager of the center also sees patients in the workshop and operates a shop to distribute the medical drugs to the community. EPA/STRINGER