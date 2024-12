Affonda una barca di migranti in Grecia, 5 morti

epa10691388 Greek coast guard personal carry the dead bodies of refugees and migrants from a coast guard ship following a deadly shipwreck off Pylos at the port of Kalamata, southwest of Athens, Greece, 15 June 2023. A total of 104 individuals were rescued, while 79 bodies were recovered, after a fishing boat capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Peloponnese coast and the town of Pylos. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS