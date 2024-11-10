Aerei da guerra Usa attaccano obiettivi Huthi in Yemen

epa09985467 Members of the US Army Golden Knights Parachute team are getting ready to jump during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show during the Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 29 May 2022. The National Salute to Americaâ€™s Heroes featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show is held on 28-29 May as part of the Memorial Day weekend celebrations in Miami Beach. The Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH