Aerei da guerra Usa attaccano obiettivi Huthi in Yemen
(ANSA-AFP) - WASHINGTON, 10 NOV - Aerei da guerra statunitensi hanno messo a segno attacchi contro strutture di stoccaggio di armi degli Huthi nello Yemen. Lo ha fatto sapere il Pentagono. Le armi venivano utilizzate per attaccare imbarcazioni militari e civili nel Mar Rosso e nel Golfo di Aden, ha detto un funzionario della difesa statunitense . (ANSA-AFP).
