Adolescenti scomparsi in Ecuador, ministro depone in Parlamento

epa11072012 Soldiers from the Guayaquil Infantry Battalion guard the exit of the city to the canton of Daule, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 12 January 2024. Following a string of prison riots, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of exception on 08 January. Ecuador has been experiencing a security crisis and extreme violence since ten people were killed in different attacks, which included the temporary takeover of a television station by an armed group in Guayaquil, the burning of cars, and threats against universities, government institutions, and businesses. The security of Guayaquil and four other cities in the coastal province of Guayas, one of the epicenters of the violence crisis, is being reinforced with the presence of more police and military. EPA/CARLOS DURAN ARAUJO