Addio a Marika Kaufmann,moglie di Shlomo Venezia testimone Shoah

epa11321542 Participants attend the 'March of the Living' at the site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 May 2024. Participants of the annual March of the Living, that takes place since 1988, walk on the 'road of death' from Auschwitz I to Auschwitz II-Birkenau at the site of Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, to commemorate the Holocaust Remembrance Day. Over 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, lost their lives in Auschwitz death camps during the World War II. EPA/JAREK PRASZKIEWICZ POLAND OUT