Ad Stellantis Tavares sarà audito l'11/10 in Parlamento
epa11491709 Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, delivers a speech at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Kragujevac, Serbia, 22 July 2024. The new Fiat Grande Panda is the first model of the new global line-up based on a multi-energy platform, according to a press statement, with serial production expected in two months. Stellantis inaugurated the new electric car production lines at its Serbian plant in Kragujevac. This initiative is part of a 190 million euro investment by Stellantis and Serbia to produce electric vehicles, with the Grande Panda set to be available in electric and hybrid versions. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
ROMA, 01 OTT - "Finalmente. Dopo una lunga battaglia condotta da Azione, che ha visto tutte le opposizioni unite, siamo riusciti ad ottenere che l'AD di Stellantis venga a riferire in Parlamento l'11 ottobre alle 13:00 sulla disastrosa situazione del gruppo. Ci aspettiamo risposte circostanziate e puntuali, non passerelle mediatiche". Lo annuncia il leader di Azione Carlo Calenda.
