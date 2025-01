Acca Larenzia, la Digos indaga sul saluto romano

Far-right activists as they use the fascist 'Roman salute' at the end of the memorial rally on the 47th anniversary of the massacre of Msi (Movimento Sociale Italiano - Right Party) headquarter 'Acca Larenzia', in Rome, Italy, 07 January 2025. On January 7, 1978, Franco Bigonzetti, Francesco Ciavatta and Stefano Recchioni, three MSI activists, were killed in the MSI section of Acca Larenzia in Rome. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI