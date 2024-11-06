Abu Mazen, 'Trump sosterrà le aspirazioni dei palestinesi'

epa11550105 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses a special session of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in Ankara, Turkey, 15 August 2024. During his address to the Turkish parliament, Abbas announced plans to visit Gaza, where Israeli operations are ongoing after an attack launched by Hamas against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023. The Palestinian leader is on a two-day visit to Turkey. EPA/NECATI SAVAS