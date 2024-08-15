Abu Mazen annuncia che andrà a Gaza
epa06951534 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas 'Abu Mazen' attends the opening of a two-day convention of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Council, at his presidential compound in the West Bank town of Ramallah, 15 August 2018. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ANKARA, 15 AGO - Il presidente dell'Autorità Palestinese, Abu Mazen, ha annunciato in una sessione straordinaria del parlamento turco che si recherà a Gaza. "Ho deciso di andare a Gaza con altri fratelli della leadership palestinese", ha detto in un discorso ad Ankara applaudito dai parlamentari turchi.
