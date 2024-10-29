A Todini due lotti dell'Autostrada Costiera in Libia

epa11612535 A section of the new 433-km-long north-south Balykchy-Jalal-Abad highway road under construction in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 18 September 2024. The road under construction is intended to become a transport corridor between the northern and southern regions, an alternative to the existing Bishkek-Osh highway, which runs through the mountainous terrain of Kyrgyzstan. The road construction project is divided into three phases and includes, in addition to road works, the construction of a 3,815-meter-long tunnel through the Kok-Art pass and two overpasses (with supports up to 31 meters high). The construction of the road was organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and began in 2014. The cost of the project is estimated at 850 million US Dollars, with part of the loan funds for the implementation of the project provided by the Government of the People's Republic of China and a Chinese bank. Chinese contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation and Italian Todini Costruzioni Generali. S.P.A. are participating in the construction. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO