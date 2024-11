A Tel Aviv famiglie ostaggi celebrano i 400 giorni dai rapimenti

epa11712124 People attend an anti-government rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas, near the Kyria in Tel Aviv, Israel, 09 November 2024. The rally was organized by the 'Bring Them Home Now' association supporting families of Israeli hostages, to mark the 400th day since the October 2023 attacks. According to the Israeli army, around 100 Israeli hostages are still inside the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 33 confirmed dead. EPA/VASSIL DONEV