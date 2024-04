A Rodi senza pagare i turisti fuggiti da incendi l'estate scorsa

epa10767988 A fire burns trees and low vegetation in Vati village, on Rhodes Island, Greece, 25 July 2023. The toughest fires so far are on Rhodes and Corfu, the Fire Brigade's spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said on 25July, while the other fires have rekindlings. The rekindling early in the morning in the region of Vati, Southeast Rhodes, resulted in evacuation orders through the 112 emergency notification system, calling on residents to leave in the direction of Lindos. A total of 266 firefighters, 16 rough terrain teams, 55 water trucks, several volunteers and Civil Protection agencies are constantly operating in the region, Artopios said, aided by 9 airplanes and 4 helicopters that operate during the day. EPA/DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS