A Milano gioielliere star dei social fa arrestare ricettatore

epa000248120 A confiscated counterfeit Rolex, left, and an original one, right, are shown, in Cressier Switzerland, Wednesday 11 August 2004. Five tons of counterfeit Swiss watches have been shreddered at the Buehlmann recycling company in Cressier, by order of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH and the Federal Administration for Noble Metal Control EMK. The watches industry sustains losses of more than 800 millions swiss francs or 630 million dollars each year. Every year thousands of watches are confiscated by the Swiss border control. EPA/SANDRO CAMPARDO