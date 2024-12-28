A Gaza 48 morti in 24 ore, secondo le autorità della Striscia
epa11780163 Palestinians pray in front of bodies of their relatives, after an Israeli air strike hit a UNRWA-run school, housing displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 16 December 2024. According to medics at Nasser Hospital, at least 15 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli airstrike. More than 45,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
GAZA CITY, 28 DIC - Il ministero della Salute del governo di Hamas nella Striscia di Gaza ha dichiarato che almeno 48 persone sono state uccise nelle ultime 24 ore nel territorio palestinese, teatro da oltre 14 mesi della guerra con Israele. Ciò porta il bilancio totale delle vittime a 45.484, ha affermato in una dichiarazione, aggiungendo che 108.090 persone sono rimaste ferite nella Striscia di Gaza dall'inizio della guerra.
