A Cuba il latte in polvere 'garantito per marzo e aprile'

epa10730856 A classic car with tourists passes in front of the Plaza de la Revolucion in Havana, Cuba, 06 July 2023. The observation deck of the monument to Jose Marti in the Plaza de la Revolucion in Havana has reopened its doors to tourists after being closed for maintenance. From the highest point of the city, more than 150 meters above the ground, the viewpoint offers some of the best views of the Cuban capital. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa