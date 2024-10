A Città del Capo catturati 9 serpenti velenosi in pochi giorni

epa04542133 A Pacific Gopher snake is on display at the Imhoff Snake Park in Cape Town, South Africa, 29 December 2014. The Pacific Gopher snake is a large nonvenomous colubrid snake native to the western coast of the United States. The Imhoff Snake Park is a reptile sanctuary and rehabilitation centre with one of Africa's most diverse and exotic snake collections from around the world. EPA/NIC BOTHMA