A 14 anni sull'altalena, multata mamma dai Vigili a Rimini

epa10877838 A swing on a playground in Oakland, California, USA, 22 September 2023. The United States Census Bureau reported on 12 September that the official poverty rate in the United States rose to 12.4 percent in 2022, compared to 7.8 percent in 2021, and the child poverty rate more than doubled, jumping from 5.2 percent in 2021 to 12.4 percent in 2022. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO