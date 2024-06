18enne al lavoro muore schiacciato da un mezzo agricolo

epa11290628 A tractor works in a field near Vysokopolie village, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 20 April 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Ukrainian farmers , with the help of workers trained to use metal detectors, have their fields checked before agricultural machinery can do any work. If ammunition remnants are found, they ask sappers to assess whether they pose a threat. Once the danger is over, farmers are able to plant crops in the fields. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV