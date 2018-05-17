Mille Miglia, dall'Umbria alla Toscana a tutto rock

Piero Pelù superstar nel tratto toscano e umbro della Mille Miglia. Dopo il bagno di folla ad Arezzo, il cantante è stato accolto con entusiasmo a Cortona, ma soprattutto a Orvieto, dove anche la colonna sonora era interamente dedicata ai Litfiba. E lui ha risposto col suo stile rock, generoso e divertito davanti all’affetto dei fan, nonostante la fatica del viaggio («siamo un po’ frastornati», ha ammesso).

Tutto ciò mentre Roma si prepara ad accogliere la carovana in via Veneto in una luminosa serata di maggio (arrivo delle auto in diretta su Teletutto dalle 20.30).

Da segnalare la pioggia lungo il percorso, che ha contribuito a rendere più difficile il compito degli equipaggi. Tanto che c’è stato un testacoda, senza gravi conseguenze per la coppia giapponese a bordo, ma che ha lasciato segni pesanti sull’auto numero 283, una Osca Mt4 del 1953.

