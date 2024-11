Zelensky, voglio vedere le proposte di Trump

epa11729710 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 November 2024. A new aid package from Denmark worth 130 million euro will support the development of Ukrainian missiles and drones, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced on 19 November, following his meeting with the Danish prime minister. Frederiksen is on an official visit to Ukraine as the country marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO