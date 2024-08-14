Zelensky, 'ulteriori progressi nella regione di Kursk'
epa11509032 A handout made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) inspecting the construction of fortifications at an undisclosed location, during his working visit in the Volyn region, Ukraine, 30 July 2024 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 14 AGO - "Stiamo facendo ulteriori progressi nella regione (russa, ndr) di Kursk. Da uno a due chilometri in diverse aree dall'inizio della giornata. E più di 100 militari russi catturati nello stesso periodo": lo scrive su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.
