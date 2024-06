Zelensky, 'Trump vuole tregua?Sarebbe presidente perdente'

epaselect epa11381503 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures while speaking at a joint press conference with Scandinavian leaders during a Ukraine-Nordic summit in Stockholm, Sweden, 31 May 2024. President Zelensky toured several European countries such as Spain, Belgium and Portugal in the previous days to strengthen bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the field of security and defense support. EPA/FREDRIK SANDBERG SWEDEN OUT