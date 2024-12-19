Zelensky, 'spero Trump capisca e ci aiuti a fermare Putin'
epa11763045 A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine shows US President-elect Donald Trump (L), and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shaking hands during their meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace, as part of ceremonies marking the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, France, 07 December 2024. The Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens on 07 December after nearly six years of renovation work following its destruction by a fire on 15 April 2019. EPA/Presidential Press Service of Ukraine HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
BRUXELLES, 19 DIC - "Voglio condividere" con Trump "più dettagli: conto di avere tempo per parlare, pensare, ascoltare la sua visione e mostrargli la nostra. Spero che mi capirà, perché penso che siamo solo persone e abbiamo le stesse emozioni". Lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky in conferenza stampa al Consiglio europeo. "Trump è una persona forte, è importante che sia dalla nostra parte" e "ci aiuti a fermare la guerra", ha aggiunto, sottolineando l'importanza di "avere unità tra gli Stati Uniti e i leader europei".
