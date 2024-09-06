Zelensky,sbagliato divieto lungo raggio per colpire Russia

epa11588811 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaks in the presence of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) during the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 06 September 2024. The US Defense Secretary has invited Defense ministers and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing US allies and partners. EPA/RONALD WITTEK