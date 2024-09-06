Zelensky,sbagliato divieto lungo raggio per colpire Russia
epa11588811 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaks in the presence of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) during the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, 06 September 2024. The US Defense Secretary has invited Defense ministers and senior military officials from around the world to Ramstein to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing US allies and partners. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
AA
ROMA, 06 SET - La politica occidentale di negare a Kiev la capacità a lungo raggio per colpire anche la Russia è "sbagliata": lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky alla riunione del Gruppo di contatto per la difesa dell'Ucraina in corso nella base aerea statunitense di Ramstein, in Germania, come riferisce su Telegram lo stesso leader.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti