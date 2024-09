Zelensky ricorda Babyn Yar, 'dobbiamo difenderci dal male'

epa10890157 Visitors stand in front of the Menorah monument during a commemoration ceremony at the Babyn Yar site, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 29 September 2023. Ukrainians commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Nazi massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar ravine in Kyiv, where some 34,000 Jews were murdered between 29 and 30 September 1941. In total, more than 100,000 people of different nationalities lost their lives in Babyn Yar between 1941 and 1943. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO