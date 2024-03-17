Zelensky, Putin malato di potere, vuole regnare per sempre
epa11180974 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Forum 'Ukraine. Year 2024' in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2024. According to the Presidential Office, the main topics of the forum are the achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, the development of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, the operation of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraineâ€™s integration into the world markets, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, security commitments for Ukraine, and the protection of people. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
KIEV, 17 MAR - Vladimir Putin è un uomo "malato di potere" che vuole "regnare per sempre". Lo dice scrive sui social Volodymyr Zelensky, mentre arrivano i primi dati che confermano il plebiscito nei confronti del leader russo. "È chiaro a tutti che questo personaggio, come è successo tante volte nella storia, è semplicemente ubriaco di potere e sta facendo tutto il possibile per regnare in eterno e non c'è male che non commetterà per prolungare il suo potere personale", ha detto il presidente ucraino, definendo il voto russo "senza alcuna legittimità".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti