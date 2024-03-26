Zelensky, 'Putin creatura malata e cinica'
epa11228545 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking with US Senator Graham during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2024. The US Republican Senator arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 26 MAR - "Putin ha parlato di nuovo a se stesso oggi (ieri, ndr), durante unatrasmissione televisiva. Ancora una volta ha accusato l'Ucraina. Una creatura malata e cinica. Nella sua mente, tutti sono terroristi tranne lui, nonostante il fatto che sia stato alimentato con il terrore per due decenni": lo ha scritto su X la notte scorsa il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. "Putin è la più grande vetrina del terrore. Lui e i suoi servizi speciali. Quando sparirà, sparirà anche la domanda di terrore e violenza, perché è sua. Non è di nessun altro", ha aggiunto.
