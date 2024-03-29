Zelensky, per essere forti abbiamo bisogno dei Patriot Usa
epa11228545 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking with US Senator Graham during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2024. The US Republican Senator arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 29 MAR - "L'Ucraina non è ancora forte come potrebbe essere. Dobbiamo essere in grado di operare sul campo di battaglia. Per farlo, abbiamo bisogno di due cose: i sistemi Patriot che gli Stati Uniti possono fornirci e la parità nell'artiglieria. Con i sistemi Patriot, libereremo il cielo e i nostri ragazzi andranno avanti". Lo scrive in un post su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky citando una sua intervista al canale televisivo statunitense Cbs.
