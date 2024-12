Zelensky, nordcoreani hanno iniziato a combattere a Kursk

epa11691983 The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s National flag waves on the embassy building in Moscow, Russia, 30 October 2024. North Korean state news agency KCNA and Russian officials on 30 October confirmed that North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hu was traveling to Moscow after arriving in Vladivostok the previous day. Choe's visit comes after NATO joined Seoul, Washington and Kyiv in confirming Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV