Zelensky, 'nel Kursk conquistata la cittadina di Sudzha'

epa11466790 Ukrainian President Wolodymyr Zelensky during delegation talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Belvedere in Warsaw during the delegation's talks at the Belvedere in Warsaw, Poland, 08 July 2024. Ukrainian President Wolodymyr Zelenski is paying a visit to Poland, during which he has already met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The Polish prime minister and Ukrainian president signed a security agreement between Poland and Ukraine. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT