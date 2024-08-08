Zelensky, 'Mosca ci ha portato la guerra, ora deve sentirla'
epa11509029 A handout made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspecting the construction of fortifications at an undisclosed location, during his working visit in the Volyn region, Ukraine, 30 July 2024 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 08 AGO - "Sono grato a ogni soldato e comandante che garantisce la protezione delle nostre posizioni ucraine e l'adempimento dei nostri compiti di difesa. Gli ucraini sanno come raggiungere i propri obiettivi", "la Russia ha portato la guerra nella nostra terra e deve sentire ciò che ha fatto". Lo dichiara il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky nel suo discorso serale, mentre prosegue l'offensiva ucraina nella regione russa di Kursk.
