Zelensky, 'Mosca attacca convoglio Croce Rossa, 3 morti'

epa11587639 An elderly woman who was evacuated from the Kursk region border with Ukraine carries humanitarian aid delivered by the Russian Red Cross in downtown Kursk, Russia, 05 September 2024. 36 reinforced concrete shelters out of the planned 60 were installed in Kursk, said acting Governor Alexei Smirnov. Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been ongoing in the Kursk Region since August 06, with around 180,000 people evacuated by mid-August. EPA/STRINGER