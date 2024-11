Zelensky, l'Ucraina ha capacità a lungo raggio e le userà

epa11728721 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Press Service showing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presenting his plan of resistance to the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 November. Zelensky said that Ukraine will never give in to Russia's aggression as it marks 1,000 days since the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of the country. EPA/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES