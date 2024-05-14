Zelensky, 'l'Occidente acceleri la fornitura di armi'
KIEV, 14 MAG - Volodymyr Zelensky ha rilanciato il suo appello agli alleati occidentali ad "accelerare" la fornitura di armi all'Ucraina, per far fronte alla nuova offensiva dei russi. "Abbiamo bisogno di una notevole accelerazione delle forniture. Ora passa troppo tempo tra l'annuncio dei pacchetti e l'effettiva comparsa delle armi in prima linea", ha detto Zelensky nel consueto discorso serale dopo aver incontrato il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken a Kiev.
