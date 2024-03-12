Zelensky, 'la Russia assassina non partecipi alle Olimpiadi'
epa11180982 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Forum 'Ukraine. Year 2024' in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2024. According to the Presidential Office, the main topics of the forum are the achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, the development of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, the operation of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraineâ€™s integration into the world markets, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, security commitments for Ukraine, and the protection of people. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
ROMA, 12 MAR - "Non vorremmo che assassini o alcuni atleti che rappresentano un'organizzazione terroristica chiamata Russia la rappresentassero in Francia durante i Giochi Olimpici. Vorremmo che la Francia fosse completamente dalla parte della giustizia in questo aspetto umanitario. In questo caso, dalla nostra parte": lo afferma su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.
