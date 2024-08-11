Zelensky, incendio a Zaporizhzhia, radiazioni nella norma
epa10692587 A picture taken during a visit to Enerhodar organised by the Russian Defence ministry shows a general view of the shallow Kakhovka reservoir near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 15 June 2023. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can still continue to draw water from the Kakhovka reservoir, the IAEA reports. Grossi said that after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, a situation may arise when the water from the Kakhovka reservoir will not be enough to cool the reactors of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, in this case, the reactors can be damaged, which threatens with the onset of radiological consequences. The water level in the reservoir near the Zaporizhzhya TPP has dropped to 11.27 meters and continues to decline. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
AA
ROMA, 11 AGO - "Gli occupanti russi hanno appiccato un incendio sul sito della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia. Attualmente, i livelli di radiazione sono nella norma. Tuttavia, finché i terroristi russi manterranno il controllo sulla centrale nucleare, la situazione non è e non può essere considerata normale". Lo scrive su X il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, precisando che "fin dal primo giorno della sua conquista, la Russia ha utilizzato la centrale nucleare di Zaporizhzhia solo per ricattare l'Ucraina, l'intera Europa e il mondo. Stiamo aspettando che il mondo reagisca, che l'Aiea reagisca", conclude Zelensky.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti