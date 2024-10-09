Zelensky, 'in settimana vedrò anche Starmer in Gb'
epa11487074 British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 19 July 2024. The Ukrainian president will address an extraordinary meeting of Britain's new cabinet on 19 July, according to the Downing Street press office. EPA/ANDY RAIN
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - ROMA, 09 OTT - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha annunciato che questa settimana incontrerà anche il premier britannico Keir Starmer nel Regno Unito. (ANSA-AFP).
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo