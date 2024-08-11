Zelensky, in attacco su Kiev usato un missile nordcoreano
epa11499993 A handout photo made available by Ukraineâ€™s Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) awarding a wounded Ukrainian serviceman during his visit to the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, 27 July 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine marks Medical Worker's Day on 27 July. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 11 AGO - Le forze russe hanno utilizzato un missile nordcoreano nell'attacco della notte scorsa contro la regione di Kiev che ha ucciso un uomo e suo figlio di quattro anni: lo scrive su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky. "Secondo le prime informazioni, i russi hanno utilizzato un missile nordcoreano e si è trattato di un altro attacco terroristico deliberato contro l'Ucraina - si legge nel messaggio -. Gli esperti continuano a lavorare per stabilire i dettagli esatti del missile".
