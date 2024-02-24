Zelensky, 'il 2024 sia l'anno decisivo per la sicurezza'
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Justin Trudeau , Canadian Prime Minister ahead of Italy's first Group of Seven (G7) summit in its presidency, on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kiev, 24 febbruary 2024. ANSA / FILIPPO ATTILI - ITALIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ NPK +++
ROMA, 24 FEB - "Dobbiamo fare di tutto perché 2024 diventi un anno decisivo per ripristinare la sicurezza reale a lungo termine in Ucraina e tutto il mondo". Lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky in conferenza stampa a Kiev accanto alla premier Giorgia Meloni e alla presidente della Commissione Ue Ursula von der Leyen.
