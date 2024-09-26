Zelensky, 'grazie agli Usa per aiuti da 7,9 miliardi'
epa11625455 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the 'Supporting Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction' meeting on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2024 (issued 26 September 2024). U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of 30 other countries signed a joint G7 and EU statement on the reconstruction of Ukraine during a meeting on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT
ROMA, 26 SET - "Sono grato al presidente americano Joe Biden, al Congresso americano e ad entrambi i partiti, repubblicani e democratici, così come all'intero popolo americano per l'annuncio odierno di importanti aiuti alla difesa all'Ucraina per un totale di 7,9 miliardi di dollari e per l'introduzione di nuove sanzioni contro la Russia": lo afferma su Telegram il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.
