Zelensky, 'firmato patto di sicurezza anche con il Canada'
epa11177221 A handout photo made available by the Italian government press office shows (L-R) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo attending a wreath laying ceremony ahead of Italy's first meeting of G7 Heads of State and Government in its presidency, on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 24 February 2024. On 24 February 2024, Ukraine marks the second year since Russian troops entered its territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI / ITALIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 24 FEB - "L'Ucraina è decisamente più forte oggi rispetto a due anni fa. Oggi abbiamo firmato un altro accordo di sicurezza che rafforza la posizione del nostro popolo, in particolare dei nostri soldati. Si tratta di una decisione forte e tempestiva che rafforzerà significativamente la nostra resilienza. Il primo ministro Trudeau e io abbiamo firmato un accordo di cooperazione in materia di sicurezza tra Ucraina e Canada, che stanzia oltre 3 miliardi di dollari canadesi in assistenza macrofinanziaria e per la difesa nel 2024". Lo scrive su X il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.
