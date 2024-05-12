Zelensky, duri scontri su gran parte area confine Kharkiv

epa11333414 Policemen and volunteers load an elderly man onto a van as they evacuate locals from the Buhaivka village near Volchansk, Kharkiv area, Ukraine, 11 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. More than 1,700 people were evacuated from border areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv following incursions by the Russian army. According to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov, Russian troops have increased shelling and are trying to attack Ukrainian positions in the northern Kharkiv area. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV