Zelensky, attacco su Kharkiv parte di un'offensiva più ampia
epa11345622 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief during a visit in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 16 May 2024. According to a statement by the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelensky received a detailed report on the operational situation in the Kharkiv region from military commanders. As of 16 May, the situation in the Kharkiv region was 'generally under control' but still 'extremely difficult', the statement added. Russian forces have launched a fresh cross-border offensive in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, claiming the capture of several villages. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
(ANSA-AFP) - KIEV, 18 MAG - "L'assalto lanciato dalla Russia contro la regione di Kharkiv potrebbe essere solo la prima ondata di un'offensiva più ampia". Lo ha detto il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskyj in un'intervista all'Afp, aggiungendo: "Hanno lanciato l'operazione, che potrebbe consistere in diverse ondate. E questa è la prima ondata. Ma dopo questa prima ondata la situazione è sotto controllo". Zelensky ha poi detto che l'Ucraina ha il 25% della difesa aerea necessaria e ha bisogno di 120-130 caccia F-16 per raggiungere la parità aerea con la Russia. (ANSA-AFP).
