Zelensky arrivato al G7

epa11407680 Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a welcome ceremony for the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, 13 June 2024. The 50th G7 summit will bring together the Group of Seven member states leaders in Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy from 13 to 15 June 2024. EPA/CIRO FUSCO