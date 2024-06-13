Zelensky arrivato al G7
epa11407680 Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a welcome ceremony for the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, 13 June 2024. The 50th G7 summit will bring together the Group of Seven member states leaders in Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy from 13 to 15 June 2024. EPA/CIRO FUSCO
AA
BARI, 13 GIU - Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky è arrivato a Borgo Egnazia per partecipare al vertice del G7, accolto dalla premier Giorgia Meloni con una stretta di mano e un abbraccio.
